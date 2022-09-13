'How Irresponsible': Video of Car with Kids Sitting in an Open Boot Goes Viral

Apart from keeping us entertained, viral videos can even help the cops reach the offenders of the law. Just like the case of this viral video from Hyderabad that ensured police action against a person who was seen driving dangerously on road. The clip showed three children sitting unrestrained in the boot of a white hatchback car moving on the road. It featured that all the seats inside the car were also occupied, with two passengers in the front and three in the backseat.

“How irresponsible parents they are? Pls take review sir and action," wrote the user posting the video. The user also tagged the official Twitter handles of Hyderbad police, calling for action.

Soon after the video went viral, Hyderabad took cognizance of the incident and fined the driver. With the registration number of the car visible, Cyberabad Traffic Police issued an E-Challan. “Sir, Your information has been verified and E-Challan has been generated. Thanks for joining hands with Cyberabad Traffic Police in improving road safety," the traffic police responded to the original tweet.

As per Motor Vehicles Act, a car can carry only as many people as it is designated to carry in the Certificate of Registration. In a 4+1 car, only 4 passengers can be seated, excluding the driver.

The police action, however, left the internet divided, with many an E-Challan for the such offence was enough. Users said that stricter action should have been taken against the driver who put innocent lives at risk. “Arrest the parents for jeopardizing the lives of the children. The parents should know better. What kind of lessons are they giving their children," wrote a user before adding that the offender’s driving license to be suspended.

However, there were also some who believed that the parents may have done it at the children’s request and that they should be left with a warning.

