Founder of fintech firm BharatPe, Ashneer Grover recently shared an update about a business that he, along with co-judge Aman Gupta, founder of electronics brand Boat, invested in on Shark Tank India.

Grover shared a picture of him with Manas Madhu, founder of banana chips brand Beyond Snacks: Kerala Banana Chips, who appeared on the first season of the show, and was the first deal of the Shark Tank India.

Grover, sharing the picture, in the caption, wrote, “It was great catching up with Beyond Snacks founder, Manas. Kerala Banana Chips was the first deal of Shark Tank Season 1 and it is heartening to see him grow 3x in scale profitability within 6 months!"

Since being shared, the photo has accumulated almost 1.2 lakh likes. Netizens did not hold back while turning some vibrant reactions into words and pouring them down in the comment section. While some users sent across congratulatory comments, few chose to quote some iconic dialogues delivered by Grover on the show. One user wrote, “Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu," while another wrote, “Yeh Sab Dogalapan Hai."

Many had their eyes on Grover’s colourful shirt as this user wrote, “What a shirt." Another user commented asking why he was wearing a “Goa vaala shirt" at home. Then came Grover fans who flooded the section with comments like “Big fan sir!" and “Love you, sir!" Many cheered for Manas Madhu and his product, Kerala Banana Chips. One user said, “Perfect, thin, crispy banana chips I ever had" and tagged the brand.

Manas’s audition bagged the first deal on the show. Manas’s pitch was quite interesting as he brought the flavours of Kerala, both literally and figuratively. He even had a Kathakali dancer presenting his product. Take a look at the full episode here:

In March this year, Grover resigned as the managing director of Bharat Pe and dropped out from the company’s board on accounts of allegations of financial misconduct.

