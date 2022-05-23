How Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Became an Unlikely Internet Sensation

The highly-publicized Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has polarised social media and Depp’s superior status as a celebrity has meant that much of the public opinion has shaped up in his favour. In this scenario, as courtroom moments have become instant fodder for conjecture and viral content, Depp’s 37-year-old lawyer Camille Vasquez has emerged as a favourite among the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans. She has also been lauded for her efficient cross-examination of Heard, regardless of the outcome of the trial. Her constant objections to Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft’s line of questioning also left Bredehoft visibly flustered.

Here she can be seen sparring with Heard over the Aquaman actor’s charity pledge. In another video, she can be seen claiming Depp “got" Heard her Aquaman role.

Vasquez has also amiably engaged with scores of fans who have been rooting for Depp outside the courthouse. She has posed for photographs with them and the alpacas they brought along. Soon, dating rumours between her and Depp began to circulate, adding to her popularity on the Internet. Often, she has been photographed laughing with or hugging Depp, further fuelling the dating rumours between the two. Recently, a video went viral where she could be seen smiling and remaining silent when asked by someone outside the courthouse if she was dating Depp.

So, who is Vasquez? As per New York Post, Vasquez is an associate at Brown Rudnick, the law firm that’s representing Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard. She specialises in litigation and arbitration, with a focus on plaintiff-side defamation cases like the one brought against Heard by Depp.

