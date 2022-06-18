How Journalist Louis Theroux Became an Unlikely Internet Sensation With 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap

Trends come and go on the internet, and the latest one which has got the netizens all pumped up is a rap mix, Jiggle Jiggle. Louis Theroux, a 52-year-old British American documentary filmmaker is behind the creation of this viral rap. Being the son of American author Paul Theroux and a cousin of the actor Justin Theroux, no one really expected him to become the face of the next TikTok trend. While speaking to the New York Times he said that he is pleased that people are enjoying the rap. Also, there is a part of him that has certain mixed feelings. “It’s a bittersweet thing to experience a breakthrough moment of virality through something that, on the face of it, seems so disposable," he added.

It all started in 2000, when Mr. Theroux was hosting “Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends." It is a BBC Two series in which he delves into various subcultures. For an episode, he traveled and met a number of rappers, including Master P. Therefore, as part of the show, he decided to do a rap himself. He also included rap duo Reese & Bigalow in his venture. Bigalow cleaned up the lines and linked the word “jiggle" with the word “jingle." Reese asked him what kind of car he drove. When he said Fiat Tipo, a new line was created, which went like: “Riding in my Fiat/You really have to see it/Six-feet-two in a compact/No slack but luckily the seats go back."

He then filmed himself performing the song live on the New Orleans hip-hop station Q93. Also, BBC viewers witnessed his rap debut when the episode aired in the fall of 2000. The rap episode became a new favorite. Whenever Mr. Theroux would take for a new project, his interviewers would ask him about his hip-hop foray.

The rap resurfaced in February this year. While he was promoting his new show, “Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America," on the popular web talk show “Chicken Shop Date," host London comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg asked, “Can you remember any of the rap that you did?." Not just this, but Luke Conibear and Isaac McKelvey, a pair of DJ-producers in Manchester, England, took this audio and gave it an enjoyable beat. The song was then uploaded on YouTube, from where it garnered loads o popularity.

Now you can see everyone, all across social media, dancing to his tunes. Instagram is flooded with clips of people dancing to rap mix Jiggle Jiggle. The Jiggle Jiggle trend has taken over the internet like no other. Several Bollywood stars have also grooved to this viral song, sharing their versions with fans.

