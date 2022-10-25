How Kashmir Has Kept Pottery Utensil Making Culture Alive Even in the Age of Globalization

With the passage of time, the art of making earthenware is also disappearing and it has been replaced by metal and plastic vessels. However, in some villages of Kashmir, this art is still alive in some form or the other. There are certain arts that require hard work. Hand-made urn-shaped clay ovens called Tandoor in the local language are particularly noteworthy. There are countless families in Kashmir who have kept their relationship with the soil alive.

Palhallan Pattan of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district is one of the prominent examples in this direction. The ovens being made by the artisans of Palhallan Pattan are an example in the whole of Jammu and Kashmir UT. The artisans of the Palhallan pattern say that they are satisfied with this art and are earning a good living. A craftsman named Abdul Raheem Kumhar while talking to News18 Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Himachal said, “I have been making earthen ovens for the past fifty years. Thank God I am earning a handsome amount. I learned this work from my father and am quite happy with this job." Another craftsman namely Ghulam Mohiuddin told News18 that he is earning his living by making these clay ovens. A young craftsman while talking to News18 said, “Since I have to go into the same soil, I have linked my work with it. I am very happy that I can support my family by earning on making ovens."

Artisans say that the demand for earthenware is less but there is a good number of oven buyers. They are making good money in the oven-making and selling business. A customer named Abdul Majeed Parra while talking to News18 said, “I am actually from Khag Budgam. I live and work as a baker in Srinagar. Today I came to Palhallan from Srinagar to buy an oven as the ovens of Palhallan Pattan are very good and strong. I will take this oven to Srinagar in the car from here."

In order to make an oven, good soil is extracted from mountains after digging several feet. In addition to sand, the oven is prepared by mixing many other things. The big oven is prepared in three or four stages. Sunlight is very important for making ovens in winter. It takes time to prepare the oven during the winter season. Therefore, this work is hardly done in winter.

The artist who moulds the clay kneaded with his feet into vessels with great skill is called a potter. The potter first kneads the clay. Then it is developed into works of art. Apart from ovens, they make many kinds of things, but in Kashmir, such art and artists are not given the importance they deserve.

