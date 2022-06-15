How Many Days Can a Human Survive Without Sleeping at All?

Each part of the human body has its significance and function. Just like oxygen, food, and water are necessary for survival, the importance of sleep cannot be ignored. Scientists from all ages have time and again underlined in their studies that when an individual sleeps, his body gets that necessary time to refuel it and that’s why the next morning when he wakes up he feels fresh. But do you know, science enthusiasts have clarified that if an individual is not sleeping properly, there are chances of some shocking negative results?

Normally, a person sleeps up to 8 hours, but what if an individual does not sleep? How will his body get affected? Let’s assume that a person does not sleep at all.

Just like the body can’t survive for too long if we don’t eat and drink, sleeping is just as important. So sleeping, eating and drinking are essential activities of life that should be carried out properly.

When the quantity and quality of sleep get hampered because of daily activities, it deteriorates the health of an individual. You may also develop insomnia, a very common sleep disorder. But do you know that if a person does not sleep for eleven consecutive days, then he may even die? Scientists suggest that an individual can survive only for 11 days without sleep.

As per the study conducted by Harvard, “Sleep deprivation can directly affect the gut and brain. Due to this, death could happen because of some systematic damages to the body."

A person spends one-third of his life sleeping. Moreover, we all have noticed that when we are happy and excited, we cannot sleep irrespective of how hard we try. Research also revealed that around 30% of people feel that if they sleep for seven hours consecutively in a day, they are more likely to catch a cold.

