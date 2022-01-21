How Many Elephants Do You See in this Pic? IFS Officer's Question Leaves Twitter Confused

Excerpt – The officer shared that the wildlife photo was taken after ‘nearly 1400 clicks in 20 odd minutes.’Twitter is a very interesting place where you can get information about everything and at the same time, also engage in fun activities that require brainstorming sometimes. Something similar happened recently. An IFS officer shared a wildlife photo of a herd of elephants and asked his fans on Twitter to guess the number of elephants present in the picture. If you love spotting hidden objects or things in a photo, this story is then mainly for you. IFS officer Susanta Nanda, on Wednesday, shared a mind-tiring photo on Twitter that looks quite simple but when you actually pay attention, it can leave you completely baffled. Sharing the photo, clicked by a member of an NGO going by the name WildLense Eco Foundation, IFS officer Susanta Nanda asked his fans to guess the number of elephants in the picture.

‘How many elephants are in the picture?’ he wrote in the caption for the wildlife photo that was taken after ‘nearly 1400 clicks in 20 odd minutes.’ It features a herd of elephants drinking water from a water body.Within minutes, the comments section of his tweet was filled with numerous guesses. Some said there are “5 elephants” in the photo whereas others thought only six elephants are there. A few also said that they can see four elephants in the photo.

About an hour after sharing the photo, Susanta Nanda revealed the correct number of elephants clicked in the photo. It is seven. He also wrote that ‘only few got it correct’: ‘It took WildLense Eco Foundation nearly 1400 clicks in 20 odd minutes to get this perfect sync frame of 7 Elephants quenching their thirst. One can hardly make out. And only few got it correct. Really an awesome capture.’https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1483779330065199107In case you still can’t see the seven elephants in the photo, check out this video of the herd shared by WildLense Eco Foundation.

Now can you spot all the seven elephants in the photo?

