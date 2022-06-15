How Many Horses Can You Identify in This Optical Illusion? Only 1% Get it Right

Brain teasers and optical illusions often test our ability to identify finer details in a picture. These tests also challenge our brains to look at things in ways other than it was built to perceive. In a similar optical illusion shared by Tiktoker Lexi Natoli, there are several animals camouflaged in snow-capped mountains. According to Lexi, only one percent of people have managed to decode the exact number of animals in this picture.

Lexi has posed this challenge for users via Bev Doolittle’s art. For those who don’t know, Bev Doolittle is one of America’s most celebrated artists. Bev’s camouflaged art is admired by many art collectors around the world.

According to Lexi, there are a total of 7 horses in this picture. Despite this number, Lexi said that people could find out only 4 to 5 horses. The photo is confusing and a cursory glance will reveal only 4 to 5 horses. The confusion grew when Doolittle, the original creator behind this art, said that her painting only had 5 horses. Does this statement mean that Lexi was incorrect about her assumption of 7 horses in optical illusion? This question left people confused.

This confusion was cleared after Lexi clarified that a more careful look can reveal 7 horses. According to Lexi, some people will try to decipher the number of horses by counting their heads. Lexi said that some other body parts of the horse are also enough to reveal their exact number. Lexi’s claim was supported by a specialist from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. This specialist claimed that there are 7 horses in this picture.

Despite these claims by Lexi and the specialist from NIEHS, many could not find 7 horses. They looked for horses for a long time before accepting that they were unsuccessful in finding 7 horses. Only 1 user claimed that he could decode 7 horses. According to this user, counting the feet of horses reveals their exact number.

