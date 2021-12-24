How Many Horses Can You See in This Picture? 5? The Answer is Wrong.

On social media, you find everything. From news and films to sports and entertainment. Not to forget, the riddles that go viral regularly. It’s Christmas and therefore such pictures have surfaced again. One such picture that has captured everyone’s imagination is that of multiple horses. The challenge? To find the total number of horses in the picture.

The picture is a great example of optical illusion. However, understanding such pictures is not an easy task. This picture of horses is making everyone think but also causing a bit of headache. The reason? Well, 99% of the people only find 5 horses in the picture, and that’s not the correct answer. The photo has been uploaded on the American site Kids Environment Kids Health. People were asked to identify the number of horses in the picture.

This does not seem to be a difficult question but the more you focus the more confusing it gets. Most of the people can see five horses in this picture but as we said that’s not the right answer. As per Kids Environment Kids Health, there are seven horses in this picture. Out of these, only 5 are visible.

Of the remaining two, for one the head is visible, and for the other, the body, and that makes it seven horses. According to the website, if someone can see seven horses in the picture, the person is a puzzle expert. People try solving these tricky images with their family and so can you. So try and see if you are a puzzle expert.

