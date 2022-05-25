How Much Money Do You Need to Never Feel its Lack? A Survey has the Answer

Your financial condition is directly proportionate to the amount of stress that you take. If one is financially stable, there is no or very less stress in at least this one regard. A new survey, however, has made it easier to decode this mantra as it reveals the amount of money one needs to never feel stressed again and the amount will leave you shocked. A research by OnePoll on behalf of Beyond Finance for Mental Health Awareness Month has revealed that two-thirds of Americans suffer from finance-induced FOMO.

As a part of the study, 2,000 adults were surveyed. It was then discovered that 66 per cent have avoided social events due to their financial condition. A total of 33 per cent have stayed away from birthday parties, 32 per cent from weddings, 31 per cent from happy hours and another 31 per cent from networking events. Also, a total of 56 per cent of people admitted to feeling ‘extremely’ stressed due to rising inflation.

A spokesperson for Beyond Finance, in a report by Ladbible said, “Our results show that people report feeling just as stressed about their finances now as they did before the pandemic – 61 per cent of people today versus 60 per cent in 2019 – and not everyone may be fully aware of how overwhelmed they really feel."

As per those who were polled, people think they will need to earn a minimum of 6,671,296.93 Indian Rupees to never feel stressed about their finances again. Also, a total of 61 per cent of people said that they don’t feel that they are not earning enough to live their life to the fullest. Six in ten, which is 61 per cent, people also said they are uncomfortable talking about financial stresses to others. A total of 58 per cent admitted to feeling alone in their money woes while 51 per cent said that they are ashamed of it.

The research also shed light on people’s habits as it concluded that a total of 67 per cent of people engage in ‘stress shopping’ when feeling financially overwhelmed. This is when they end up buying stuff that don’t need.

