How Pannadhay Sacrificed Her Son and Saved Dynasty That Brought Mughals to Their Knees

In Mewar’s history, where the immortal tales of Jauhar of Mewar’s queen Padmini and the devotional songs of Meera resonate, the story of the devotion of a modest woman like Pannadhay also holds its own special place.

This story is about Pannadhay who has an important place in saving the dynasty in Mewar. This tale belongs to those days when internal conflicts and conspiracies were raising their heads in the fort of Chittorgarh of Mewar. Udai Singh, the future Rana (king) of Mewar, was a teenager and had yet to achieve his adulthood. While he was in his growing years, Udai Singh’s father’s cousin Banveer hatched a conspiracy and got Udai Singh’s father Rana Sanga murdered in the palace itself and started looking for an opportunity to kill Udai Singh too. Following this incident, Udai Singh’s mother got suspicious and handed over Udai Singh to her special maid Pannadhay to ensure the safety of Uday Singh.

Pannadhay was the “dhay ma" (a nurse who feeds a baby with her milk) of Rana Sanga’s son Rana Udai Singh and she was not a member of any royal family. She was called Rana Sanga’s son Udai Singh’s Dhay Maa because of feeding him milk in place of Uday’s own mother. Panna’s son Chandan and Prince Udai Singh had grown up together. Udai Singh was raised by Panna like his own son.

At the same time, a maid’s son Banveer also wanted to become the ruler of Chittorgarh and he killed the descendants of Rana one by one in his lust for the throne. One night, after killing Maharaja Vikramaditya, Banveer went towards his palace to kill Udai Singh. Panna Dhai got prior information about this by a trusted servant.

Panna was loyal to the dynasty and her duties and wanted to save Udai Singh’s life. He put Udai Singh to sleep in a bamboo basket, covered him with bamboo leaves and sent him out of the palace with a trusted servant. To deceive Banveer, she made her son sleep on the bed of Udai Singh. Then, Banveer came to Udai Singh’s chamber with a blood-stained sword and asked about it. Panna pointed to Udai Singh’s bed on which he was sleeping. Banveer killed Panna’s son thinking it to be Udai Singh. Panna watched her son’s slaughter in front of her eyes motionless. As she wanted Banveer not to get suspicious about this, she could not even shed a tear after the death of her son. After Banveer left, she set out to take the prince to a safe place after kissing the dead body of her son.

Now about 8.5 feet statue of Pannadhay, a symbol of devotion to her masters, has been installed in Pannadhay Park in Goverdhan Vilas of Udaipur city and this statue will be unveiled by Defense Minister Raj Nath Singh on next 30th August. As Pannadhay had the main role in saving the Mewar dynasty, all the preparations for the unveiling of this statue in Udaipur are in the final phase. Before the unveiling of the Pannadhay idol, a statue has been installed in the park. Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar will also be present in the program.

It is to be known that the Mewar dynasty never did the slavery of the Mughals. In the Mewar dynasty, Udai Singh’s son Maharana Pratap was a brave king who fought several times with the Mughal emperor Akbar to protect his kingdom and brought Akbar to his knees. To protect his kingdom he left his palace and spent time with his subjects in the forests and this is the reason Maharana Pratap is memorable for the people of Mewar even today.

