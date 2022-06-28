How Scottish Islanders Stepped in and Made a US Couple's 'Dream Wedding' Come True

An American couple had chalked up plans to tie the knot on a picturesque island in Scotland and cherish the memories forever. But, their celebration was marred by an unprecedented flight detour that delayed their arrival at the destination by three days, reported The Guardian. However, the couple, Amanda and Paul Riesel managed to reach the Scottish island of Skye just a night before their wedding. But on their arrival, they discovered that their luggage, which included the bride’s dress, had gone missing during the detour.

Despaired, the couple even thought of calling off their wedding but this is when the islanders came to their rescue.

Reportedly, Amanda and Paul had been planning their dream wedding for the past two years. They shelled out more than £12,000. (approx. Rs 11.58 lakh) on it and flew 4000 miles from Florida, US all the way to Skye, Scotland.

As things were not going as per their plans, the couple started to lose hope of marking a destination wedding. “All of us had breakdowns along the way. It was delay, delay, delay," said Paul. Once they reached Skye, all that Amanda had was the wedding rings and flowers that she had kept in her hand luggage.

“We got to the luggage carousel to see it was completely empty and our bags were not there. It dawned on me that we would have to cancel and there was nothing else I could do," The Guardian quoted Amanda.

Then, their local photographer, Rosie Woodhouse did something that lit up the couple’s mood and restored the excitement for their wedding. She posted an appeal on social media seeking help from the islanders who wholeheartedly stepped in and assured salvage their wedding.

While a local chemist gave Amanda the makeup she needed, Woodhouse offered them home-cooked food. The residents even provided wedding dresses for both the groom and the bride and made sure the couple had everything needed for the wedding. Although the wedding was not as dreamy as they had thought, they’ll remember this day throughout their lives.

“Every single person Rosie introduced us to and that offered to help will for ever have a place in our hearts," said a delighted Amanda.

