How 'Sex And The City' Show 'Ruined' Australian Man's Penis

People have come up with several reasons to not watch And Just Like That, the latest reboot of the 90s hit show Sex and the City. But very few can beat one Australian man’s reason for hating the original. A Reddit post shared by user u/Bobo7ate on Subreddit Sex and the City describes the man’s experience of feeling ashamed of his penis because of the show. The post read, “Just over 20 years ago that show led to the biggest mistake I have ever made: getting circumcised." Born in 1978, the Australian viewer of Sex and the City recalled that one day when he watched the ninth episode of the second season of Sex and the City, his fragile 21-year-old self felt ashamed. The post read, “I was 21 and watching with my siblings. The episode – titled Old Dogs, New Dicks was all about Charlotte dating a man who wasn’t circumcised – the norm in the USA – and her disgust by it."

In the episode, women were seen talking about their penis preferences, and the Australian viewer found that his uncircumcised penis was not prefered by the characters of Sex and the City. The post read, “I remember Charlotte screwing up her nose and saying, ‘There was so much skin, it was like a shar-pei,’ and feeling disgusted in my own body." During the same scene, Miranda, one of Charlotte’s friends added, “I’m sorry, it is not normal."

The user wrote in the post, “I felt like I was screaming on the inside. I had an ugly penis that people would forever judge me for." The episode shows how Charlotte eventually pressures her boyfriend into getting a circumcision.

The episode left an indelible mark on the Australian viewer whose insecurity about his own penis was flared up. After watching the show, the Australian viewer was convinced that he had to get the circumcision done. However, he added that even though he had been sexually active for a few years at the time, no women had ever complained about his penis. But the episode managed to convince him otherwise and he was all ready to get the irreversible process done.

After getting the circumcision done, the Australian man realised that he had just succumbed to the unreal standard set by American pop culture. The user wrote that he realised with time that his new penis did not actually solve any of his problems. He added that after he shared his experience with his friends and the women he was with, they asked him why he chose to get circumcised without consulting anyone first. The post further read, “I didn’t get circumcised because there was anything wrong with my penis – I did it because I felt shamed by American media and their immorally untrue message that foreskins are dirty and ugly."

