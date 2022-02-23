How Surgeries Were Performed Before Anaesthesia was Invented

Anaesthesia is one of the most important inventions in medical science. It is a medication that causes a temporary loss of sensation by interfering with nerve communication. Surgical procedures were often avoided as much as possible before the invention of modern anaesthetic. Doctors would deal with a patient’s screams of agony while performing the surgery.

Before the 1840s, surgical procedures were associated with a considerable deal of suffering and emotional distress. It’s widely known that surgeons established a culture of dispassion and emotional detachment to deal with such obstacles.

Surgery without anaesthesia:

In the 1100s, doctors used to put sponges immersed in opium and mandrake juice on the patient’s body before the operation. This way, the patient would get some relief from the pain. According to Roman records, in medieval times, a concoction known as dwale was made to provide relief to the patient after surgery.

The patient was put to sleep with this drink, which was prepared from wild boar bile, opium, mandrake juice, hemlock, and vinegar. Around 1600, a pain-relieving liquid was created in Europe by combining opium and alcohol.

Following the usage, the doctor had to demonstrate his ability by completing the surgery in the least time possible. According to a report in Live Science, it was critical for doctors during those days to complete their tasks efficiently and within a certain time frame.

The advent of surgical anaesthesia:

Between the 19th and 20th centuries, modern anaesthesia arrived in Europe and America. Cesarean sections and amputations were less common in those days due to a shortage of doctors with the required expertise. The majority of dental surgeries were performed at that period because there was less danger and suffering involved.

Scented anaesthesia was initially developed by combining ethanol and sulfuric acid in a distillation process. The first anaesthetic surgery was conducted in 1846 when a tumour in a man’s throat was removed without pain. He was rendered unconscious with the use of gas. Chloroform was first used to treat pain in 1848. These experiments eventually led to the development of modern anaesthesia.

