How This OnlyFans Model Running for Office in Peru is Spicing Up Her Campaign

In this digital era, many traditional customs have been modernised to a different level and election campaigns are no different. However, no one would have ever thought that an electoral candidate would ever use erotic content to spice up a campaign. But that is exactly what a 44-year-old woman named Tess Garcia from Peru is doing. According to a report in Daily Star, Tess Garcia is a content creator on the adult subscription site Onlyfans. She is going to contest for the post of councillor in the municipality of La Banda de Shilcayo district of the Tarapoto area.

However, you cannot view her policies unless you subscribe to her OnlyFans account. Garcia recently said in an interview with a local radio station that she wants to change the way politics is done in the country and that she is not interested in the traditional campaigning techniques. That’s why she will run her entire campaign with the money raised from her OnlyFans account. She has told her voters that if they want to read her manifesto, then they should subscribe to her account and read the manifesto along with her private photos To subscribe to her account on OnlyFans one has to pay $20 i.e. about Rs 1600.

“I would like to please all my neighbours with good projects that will help improve their quality of life", she said. Garcia is already being compared to Susy Diaz, a former legislator and Peruvian TV personality who was censured by the nation’s clergy in 1995 for showing off a number 13 tattoo on her left buttock that signified which box she wanted voters to check.

The civic elections in Peru are to be held on October 2.

