How Three Countries Started Claiming The Origins Of French Fries

French Fries are one of the most popular dishes. From children to adults, almost everybody loves to have French Fries occasionally. But have you ever wondered about the origins of this dish? The most interesting part about the history of this food is that not one but three countries claim to have been the inventors of French Fries.

France, America, and Belgium have been claiming that this potato dish was first made in their country.

Belgian author Albert Verdean, in his book Carrement Frites, mentioned that French Fries were first made in the Namur region of Belgium. The people there liked to eat fish fingers. When the lakes froze due to extreme cold in the 1680s and they could not get fish, they cut potatoes and fried them as an option and thus began the tradition. This incident took place in southern Belgium where people spoke French. And when the American soldiers came during World War I, they started calling it French fries.

Professor Pierre-Julien Leclair of France says that this claim of Belgium is not credible because potatoes were not produced in Namur during the 1630s. French people claim that the first French Fries were made in 1780 at a food corner near the Pal Pont Neuf in Paris. The potato was famous as a common food in France, so this dish also became popular.

America is also not behind among those claiming to have made the French fries for the first time. American historians say that in 1802, President Thomas Jefferson asked French chef Honoré Julien to fry slices of potatoes and serve them before dinner at the White House.

It was well received and became famous in America by the 1850s. American President Thomas Jefferson mentions it in the 19th-century manuscript Pommes de Terre frites en petites tranches.

