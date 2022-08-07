'How to Become Zerodha Co-founder?' Nithin Kamath Gives Witty Reply to Twitter User

Co-Founder and CEO of Zerodha Nithin Kamath recently tweeted a bizarre query received by the online stock trading company. His post has gone viral on social media, with inspired users coming up with their own set of questions.

“The queries we get," Kamath wrote in the caption, sharing a screenshot of the received question on his Twitter account. The hilarious query read, “Hi Zerodha, how to become a co-founder at Zerodha?"

It prompted a user to drop a reply in the comments. “What’s the answer?" he inquired. Zerodha’s official Twitter handle’s reply to this comment won the internet. They wrote, “Error processing request." This comment itself has got 250 likes so far.

The tweet by Kamath has amassed over 4,500 likes and it has been retweeted over a hundred times so far.

India’s largest online brokerage platform Zerodha was founded by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. Taking a dig at this fact, one user replied, “Tell him his surname has to be Kamath and first name needs to start from ‘N’ for him to be the 3rd brother and then he can claim for his stake…"

Besides this, many users started listing out their own serious queries and demanding the company look into them.

“Kindly also look into Zerodha customers money stuck (failed transactions) in BSE star MF from COIN platform. I want you to share the information you have shared with BSE StAR MF for refund process like bank account and failed transaction ref no furnished. Kindly share correct data," requested one user.

The company had although clarified on Tuesday this week that the issue with BSE StAR MF has been resolved. They’d assured that the customers can place purchase and redemption orders on Coin, which is the company’s order collection platform.

Giving clarification regarding the hacking incident, Nithin Kamath had earlier tweeted, “Out of the ~65lk customers who traded with us last year, we have ~100 complaints of fraud. ~ 80 where login details were shared willingly & ~20 where email was hacked (all Rediffmail IDs)."

He also tweeted about launching a tool to address the “root cause" of most of the hacking cases.

