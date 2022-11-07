How to Crack Open a Coconut? WATCH Chef Vikas Khanna's Simple Trick

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is a well-known name in Indian households. His cooking techniques, simple hacks, and wonderful recipes can make you fall in love with working in the kitchen. Recently, the chef and cookbook author shared a hack to easily separate the fleshy part of dried coconut from its hard shell. Khanna claims that he picked up the trick from a local woman when he was in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. According to the video, one only needs a stove, cold water, tongs, and something to crack the coconut open for this quick technique.

In the video posted on Instagram, Khanna can be seen cracking the coconut into two using a heavy-looking steel pestle. He then separates the fruit into two parts. He puts one half on a stove flame, heating it till the outer layer turns black. Khanna can then be seen lifting the coconut piece from the stove using a pair of tongs and putting it in a bowl with some cold water. He then easily peels off the hard shell with his hands. Even better, the coconut flesh retains its semi-spherical, bowl-like shape.

“I was in Kolhapur, Maharashtra when I saw a local woman do this trick like a pro. It truly works depending on the type of coconut & its age. You might need a paring knife to detach it from the shell sometimes. BUT THIS WORKS," the Michelin star chef wrote in the caption.

While the hack has gathered the praise of many, a few others have pertinent questions. Some have asked about the time and gas consumption, whereas others have inquired if the taste of the coconut changes because of the heat.

Overall, though, the video seems to be a fan favourite. It has already garnered over 50,000 likes. People are thankful that they will not need to look for a toolbox whenever they need to peel a coconut. Many have expressed their gratitude to the chef for introducing them to the simple trick.

Will you be giving it a try?

