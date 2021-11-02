How Two Friends from Assam Became Poster Boys for Communal Peace in Bangladesh

Litton Poddar had to go through the news televised on a private news channel from Bangladesh several times to ascertain that his son was in the posters and placards of the protest taken out by Awami League in Dhaka recently. The poster displays the picture of two friends Lijesh Poddar and Edwin Sutradhar from Bijni of lower Assam.

“This picture of my son and his friend Edwin was a frame of the creative capture by Tapas Pal, a photographer from Bongaigaon. Tapas thought of doing something different so he dressed my son as a Hindu boy and another as a Muslim as friends-in-arms. One of my friend informed me that the picture was in the posters of Awami League protest in Dhaka. I am extremely elated that my son and his friend are now the poster boys for peace and communal brotherhood in Bangladesh," says Litton.

Nine-year-old Lijesh Poddar, and Edwin Sutradhar who’s a year older than him, were primary school buddies. Lijesh who now studies in class 3, is in a different school but often meets Edwin who is in class 4 in their dance school. In 2020, Rahul Gandhi tweeted their picture, saying that “The coronavirus is an opportunity for India to unite as one people, putting aside differences of religion, caste and class; to forge one common purpose: the defeat of this deadly virus. Compassion, empathy & self-sacrifice are central to the idea. Together we will win the battle."

Litton, who is a teacher in a government school, said that the picture of the friends have been shared by many on different occasions which include an MP from Rajasthan and Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, president of Asom Jatiya Party. However this time it has transcended boundaries for a greater cause. “Lijesh says that he feels like a celebrity seeing his picture across diverse platform" added Litton.

Thousands of member of Bangladesh’s ruling party recently rallied against communal violence, making it clear that Bangladesh shall never allow communal hatred on its soil. People seeking peace and harmony joined the massive rally which led to the Swahid Minar attended by central leaders of the Awami League.

The wave of clashes left at least six people, including two Hindu men, dead, and dozens of homes destroyed, according to local media. Police said 450 people had been arrested. The attacks began when hundreds of Muslims protested in the south eastern Noakhali district accusing Hindus of a blasphemous incident involving the Quran. Several Hindu religious sites were vandalised and homes were torched. “Stop this communal evil, Bangladesh," read one banner held by women supporters which also the pictures of the two friends from Assam.

Hindus make up approximately 10 percent of Bangladesh’s nearly 170 million people. Authorities have filed 71 cases in connection with the violence during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, a Bangladesh Police spokesman had said.

