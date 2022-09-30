How Virginia Police Solved a 47-Year-Old Murder Mystery With DNA Testing

DNA testing of mortal remains has changed the way investigations are carried out these days. It has aided police officials in easily untying the knots of crime, especially in criminal cases. In Virginia, police officials have solved a 47-year-old murder mystery of a teenager with the assistance of DNA technology.

The report of the crime was featured on Sky News. A teenage girl, Patricia Agnes Gildawie, was last seen in the city of Fairfax, Virginia on February 8, 1975. At the time, Patricia Agnes was 17 years old. Almost 26 years later on September 21, 2001, a woman’s body was found. The skeletal remains were found by a construction crew behind an apartment complex and near a drainage ditch, along with some clothing, in McLean.

An initial review by the police and pathologist showed that Patricia was murdered. On her head, the pathologists found a gunshot wound. Additionally, her remains also showed that Patricia Agnes was an African-American female in her late teens to early 20s.

However, the detectives, who earlier examined Patricia’s murder case, took the help of Othram. Through their investigation, it was established that mortal remains belong to a white female teenage girl. Othram is an American-based DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing company.

Searching and contacting Patricia’s next of kin, police officials got to know about her half-sister. Now Patricia’s sister Véronique Duperly shared the story of the murder. When checking the DNA of mortal remains and Veronique, both matched. Duperly revealed, “Ms Gildawie was dating an older man at the time, who loaned her a white Cadillac Eldorado with a red interior that she was driving the last time."

Police are finding Patricia’s boyfriend who might be in his late 30s when he murdered Patricia. Her boyfriend was early working in a now-closed upholstery store near Church Street and Lawyer’s Road in the town of Vienna, Virginia. Ed O’Carroll, bureau commander of major crimes and cyber and forensics said to Sky News, “We’re moving fast and furious on this case. We know the killer is still out there. Identifying this young woman solves a mystery that has been more than 47 years in the making."

