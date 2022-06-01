How Women from an Andhra Pradesh Village are Empowering Themselves through Kalamkari Art

The women from a small village in Andhra Pradesh have been using traditional art work as a tool to design their destiny in a positive way. The age-old Kalamkari art work has become bread and butter to the young women in Madhavamala village of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh. Their success story has been inspiring many where the women from surrounding areas are following their footsteps and redefining the self-employment.

The AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in collaboration with Tirupati based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) conducted a training camp in Kalamkari art for women in Madhavamala village six months ago. Sudheer, a Kalamkari fabrics and handloom sarees trader from Srikalahasti, also extended his support in organising the camp. Now the traditional art work has become a source of livelihood to as many as 20 women who exhibit their skills during the training camp. The family members were surprised to witness the day-to-day rapid financial growth of the women. The women from Madhavamala do not want to limit the progress they have tasted so far to their village itself. They are uplifting the women from other villages by training them in the art work and providing all sorts of support to them.

The unemployed young women post-graduate degree holders also started earning after learning the handicraft. When contacted, some of them have said they are leading a happy life by working from home and doing traditional art work. The women said that they are getting bulk orders from the Srikalasti traders. Madhavamala village is also famous for wood carving where most of the men from the village have been following the footsteps of their ancestors.

