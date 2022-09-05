Howrah Railway Station Gets New Revamped Food Plaza After 17 Months

As a part of Eastern Railway’s continuous endeavour for more passenger convenience, a new revamped Food Plaza has been re-opened after being closed for 17 months at Howrah station, old complex today in the presence of Manish Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Howrah and Shri Zafar Azam, Group General Manager/IRCTC along with senior officers of Eastern Railway & IRCTC.

This new-looking renovated Food Plaza is built on 3122 square feet on the ground floor of Howrah station, an old complex with mezzanine flooring, to enable commuters enjoy high-quality food. In this food plaza, the licencee organisation has decided to make food without chemicals. The food will be prepared from fresh milk, rice, wheat, and vegetables from Sundarbans Cooperative Milk and Livestock Union Ltd. Apart from this, there will be Chinese dishes, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, rolls, ice creams and much more. Emphasis will be laid on the demands of the passengers.

This Food Plaza has been re-opened through a private vendor at an annual licence fee of Rs 442,18,786 on a 40:60 profit sharing basis between Railways & IRCTC. The new food plaza looks like an airport food lounge. In the coming days, IRCTC and Eastern railways plan for a spa at Howrah station.

