Hrithik Roshan in Lift to Dulquer Salmaan's Query, Desis Share Strangest Celeb Encounters

Hrithik Roshan inside a lift to Dev Anand giving away his address, some Indian fans met celebrities under the strangest of circumstances and lived to tell the tale. From embarrassing to wholesome, Desis have been sharing on Twitter their memorable celeb encounters. It was started off by one Lauren Mordery who tweeted, “Tell me the strangest interaction you’ve had with a celebrity." Over 16,000 stories of fans meeting celebrities have been told under the thread. From meeting Hrithik Roshan at an airport and not recognising him, to Mumtaaz telling you she’s “ordinary" off screen, these encounters are either the stuff of dreams or straight out of nightmares, depending on which one you’re reading. Check out this rollercoaster of strange celeb interactions that’s been keeping Twitterati on the edge of their seats.

“Few years ago, at Delhi airport, a tall handsome guy surrounded by guards was walking towards me, he smiled and the first thought that crossed my mind,"how strange?" He kept smiling n walked past me.

2 mins later, it clicked n I screamed, OH SH*T Hrithik Roshan! I was mortified," shared a Twitter user, and we’re not sure anyone could live this down.

Dulquer Salmaan pulled out the UNO reverse card and asked a fan if he knew him from somewhere, and what?

Here’s another Hrithik Roshan one. He sure seems like a nice, smiley person.

AR Rahman personally explaining the meaning of “sacrifice" sounds like an unlikely thing to happen but turns out it happened.

“At TV Today, I was asked to rush to the Assignment Desk. Dev Anand was on the line and wanted me to fly down to Bombay to audition for a film. He must have easily been 90 then. I still remember him asking me to write down his address, ‘Zig Zag Road, Pali Hill.’ No, I didn’t go," shared a journalist. We can certainly think of a few people who would jump at this opportunity.

Sridevi sent someone breakfast.

“On an early morning Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Chennai. Actor Prabhu was next to me. He was sweet, asked what I was doing and he said he was returning after filming a Kalyan jewelers shoot. Then the two of us, slept head against head for the entirety of the flight. The end," shared another one, and how is any of this real?

Toddlers are smarter than we give them credit for, by the way.

That last one was a bonus for if you’ve made it this far without cringing or spontaneously combusting with jealousy, because we don’t think anyone’s sure how to feel about that.

