Hrithik Roshan's Dance at Farhan Akhtar's Wedding Has Twitter Worried For 'Choreographer'

Hrithik Roshan dancing at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding on February 19 has the Internet concerned about the “choreographer" (who may or may not exist). It’s probably no good news for dancers when Hrithik’s there at an event to upstage you. In the viral video, Hrithik and Farhan can be seen busting a move to “Senorita" from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In the middle of it, Hrithik flounders for barely a second before pulling off his original moves from the movie like he had shot them yesterday. It got some Twitter users to point out that this perfectionism was pretty characteristic of ZNMD’s Arjun. ZNMD released in 2011. The film revolved around three friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imraan (Farhan). The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is among the most popular movies of the decade, with scenes from the movie still popular among fans.

“Imagine being a Sangeet choreographer spending days coming up with a routine, and then showing up to see that the groom’s BFF is Hrithik Roshan who’s taken over the dance floor just doing timepass. (sic)"

A Twitter user wrote, “hrithik stressing about forgetting two steps is a lot like his character arjun in znmd." For the unversed, Hrithik’s character Arjun was a workaholic go-getter who struggled to catch a breather.

Farhan and Shibani had an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala, with very few in attendance. Hrithik is known to be a close friend of Farhan’s.

