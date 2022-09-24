Hrithik to Aamir, Artist Perfectly Mimics How Actors Would React to Brahmastra

Brahmastra may be doing well at the box office, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from starting a meme-fest. Several social media users are sharing memes, recreational videos, mimicry videos, and other content. Sumedh Shinde, a mimicry artist, has now released a creative video in which he can be seen voicing eminent Bollywood actors reviewing Brahmastra. And when he posted a video of himself impersonating Bollywood actors while reviewing Brahmastra, it drew millions of views online.

The video shows Sumedh Shinde impersonating Bollywood actors and singers, like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Aamir Khan, Sonu Nigam, Ranveer Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. In the video, all of the actors’ voices sound uncannily similar. He even sings the song Kesariya in the voice of Sonu Nigam. Along with posting the 2.19-minute video on social media, Shinde wrote, “Actors kya bol rahe hain Brahmastra ke baarein mein" which translates to ‘what are actors saying about the film, Brahmastra’. Watch the video below.

As soon as Sumedh Shinde shared the video online, netizens have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. The video has amassed over 742.3k views, 18.3k likes and 2,996 retweets. Some users lauded Shinde’s performance, while some couldn’t stop themselves from having a hearty laugh as they commented with multiple laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, “Bhai, you are too, too good. Love you man. Keep doing great work! No one can beat you I’m sure". Another user wrote, “This is awesome content". Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the first time that Sumedh Shinde has shared a hilarious video like this. He goes on to post several videos mimicking Bollywood artists that leave netizens in splits. Sumedh Shinde, a dentist, is well-known for impersonating various actors and has over 16,000 Twitter followers. Earlier, he even mimicked Bollywood artists reacting to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. Watch the video below.

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film grossed 193 crores at the box office in two weeks. Part One of Brahmastra: Shiva is a mythology-based fantasy adventure film and the first instalment in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Astraverse.’ In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

