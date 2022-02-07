Huge Gold Cube Worth Rs 87 Crore Just Appeared in NYC's Central Park, Here's Why

In an unusual sight, the Big Apple that never sleeps was glittering and sparkling on Wednesday, as a huge cube made out of gold appeared in New York City’s iconic Central Park with a lot of security surrounding it. The 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold cube was created by German artist Niclas Castello. As per the Daily Mail, the artist dropped it in the middle of Manhattan’s largest green space as a publicity stunt to draw attention to a new cryptocoin that was launched during the same time. In a message sent to Artnet News, Castello called the work “a conceptual work of art in all its facets.” The artist said the idea was to “create something that is beyond our world—that is intangible.”

The cube wasn’t easy to make, as it was left burning temperatures of 1,100C to make the cube of just over a foot and a half, which also has a thickness of around a quarter of an inch. The artwork has a hollow core and was made in more than 4,500 hours.

As per the reports, Castello in the description of his artwork stated, “Never before in the history of humanity has such an enormous amount of gold been cast into a single, pure object. Gold - the eternal metal. Symbol of the sun, of light, of the good.”

According to the Daily Mail, the gold cube is valued at $11.7 million. The artist has said that the artwork was not for sale. As per the reports, he has detailed his reasons for displaying the cube in Central Park. Castello mentioned that the artwork was put on a show at the iconic spot to emphasise its rarity. Many people braved the snowy winter season to view the golden cube displayed in the iconic spot.

Castello has also shared a series of pictures and a video on his official Instagram account, the caption for the same reads, “The Castello CUBE." The post has garnered more than 22k likes and people have showered their love for the artwork in the comment section. While expressing her feelings for the artwork, the American Visual Artist Beau Dunn wrote, “So proud of you,"others praised the artwork as one user wrote, “Power move," and others commented handful of fire emoticons.

