Human Error or Bad Weather? Australian Scientist Debunks Mystery of Bermuda Triangle

The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle is one that has remained unsolved for a long time. Several planes and ships have vanished in this region never to be found again. Conspiracy theorists have tried and formulated theories as to what might have caused these disappearances. From a strong gravitational pull to aliens to other supernatural reasons, the speculations vary immensely. But this scientist from Australia claims to have “solved" the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

The Bermuda Triangle is an approximately triangular area that stretches over 700,000 kilometers. The three corners of this triangle are Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and Florida. Also known as the ‘Devil’s Triangle’, this region has claimed more than 1000 lives in the past century. Australian scientist Dr. Karl Kruszelnicki says that he knows the reason behind these disappearances. He said that there was no mystery behind these disappearances rather bad weather and human error were responsible for all these disappearances.

In 2017, Dr. Karl said to new.com.au – “According to Lloyds of London and the US coast guard, the number of planes that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis. It is close to the equator, near a wealthy part of the world, America, therefore you have a lot of traffic."

The fantasy around Bermuda Triangle became popular in the twentieth century when during WWI, the USS Cyclops which had 309 people aboard and lots of heavy cargo vanished in 1918 during its journey from Barbados to Baltimore. Two of Cyclops’ sister ships also disappeared along the same route in 1941. After this, in 1945, Flight 19 which had five TBM Avenger Torpedo Bombers took off from Florida’s Naval Air Station on a routine drill and disappeared. A Martin Mariner seaplane sent to track the aircraft having 13 people on-board also vanished. Neither any wreckage nor any bodies were found.

Dr. Karl added that people say it must have been aliens, whenever any aircraft or ship disappears but he suggested that the inexperience of crew members and pilots along with bad weather were to blame. He said that Flight 19’s leader Lieutenant Charles Taylor was told to fly west but he chose to continue flying east. Dr. Karl also suggested that Lt. Taylor was flying with a hangover, took off without a watch and “had a history of getting lost and ditching his plane twice before." He added: “It didn’t vanish without a trace."

