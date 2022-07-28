Human Footprints Dating Back 12,000 Years Discovered in Utah Desert

Archaeologists have discovered 88 human footprints dating back to roughly 12,000 years ago in the desert range of Utah, United States. These footprints were found on the alkali flats of the Utah Testing and Training Range (UTTR), a base dedicated to the US Air Force.

The researchers were heading towards an archaeological hearth within the Air Force-secured area when they spotted imprints of barefoot. These appeared to be “ghost tracks," prints that reveal themselves under the right amount of moisture but disappear as soon as the proportion fluctuates.

These unshod footprints, falling somewhere around the ice age on the timeline, were similar to the ones that were spotted at another excavation project that was based at White Sands National Park, New Mexico. The project in New Mexico discovered the oldest human footprints in America (believed to be around 23,000 years old). The discovery in UTTR intrigued researchers, who the next day, went to the same site the next day and documented the prints.

“It was a truly serendipitous find. As was the case at White Sands, the visible ghost tracks were just a part of the story," said Thomas Urban, a researcher at Cornell University, in a statement. Urban conducted a probe using a ground-penetrating radar survey and bagged a bigger find. The probe found additional unseen footprints, 88 in total, of both adults and children, giving insight of a family structure.

“Based on excavations of several prints, we have found evidence of adults with children from about five to 12 years of age that were leaving bare footprints," said Dr Daron Duke, the principal investigator, in an Air Force press release.

Dr Duke explained that the people whose footprints are being documented had been walking in shallow water – similar to an experience of walking on a beach. The sand, as they walked, rapidly infilled their print behind them. But, a layer of mud below the sand kept the print intact.

The age of these footprints has been estimated to be 12,000 years since there has not been such wetland conditions in the Great Salt Lake Desert in at least 10,000 years. The excavation of footprints in Utah has sparked hopes in archaeologists of finding similar evidence from the Pleistocene era.

