'Humanity is Alive': Blogger Helps 75-year-old Ragpicker Set Up a Vegetable Stall

In today’s fast-paced world, where people prefer to mind their own business, a few choose to go the extra mile to make things better not only for themselves but also for others. A blogger can be seen in a viral video assisting a 75-year-old woman working as a ragpicker to make a fresh start as a vegetable vendor. This piqued the interest of IAS officer Awanish Sharan, who frequently shares inspirational posts on his official Twitter handle. Awanish Sharan tweeted the video and captioned his post “Humanity" followed by folded hand emoticons.

Advertisement

The video was originally posted by the blogger, Tarun Mishra himself on August 3 on Instagram. The short clip shows an elderly woman picking rags from a garbage dump. When asked, the elderly woman tells that she gathers the trash and sells it for some cash in order to meet ends.

Tarun, seeing her hardships, assisted her in starting a new life as a vegetable seller. He decided to buy her some prerequisites to kickstart the business, such as a weighing machine, a vegetable cart, and some fresh vegetables. He not only did this, but he also purchased the elderly woman some groceries for her daily requirements. The blogger also brought the senior citizen with him when he went shopping for her so that she could pick whatever she needed.

The blogger’s endeavour to assist the elderly woman was well-received on the internet. One user wrote, “When you don’t feed them but teach them how to feed yourself, It is great step towards a change!"

Advertisement

“Things which make you believe in human race," said another user.

A third user commented, “Whoever that guy was, hope you get all the happiness which you want in life bro, such a heart touching work you did. Thank you so much."

Tarun shares videos of himself assisting individuals in need and urges others to follow the same. The entire focus of his Instagram videos is on giving people a little push to improve their lives. He also works with a number of organisations that help the needy and underprivileged.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here