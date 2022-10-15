Humanoid Robot 'Ameca' is Dubai Museum's New Employee. Its Job? Greet Humans

In a technological marvel, the ‘world’s most advanced’ humanoid robot, has been deployed for work at a museum in Dubai. The robot–named Ameca– was seen greeting visitors in a video posted by the Museum of the Future’s official Instagram page. The bot has been created by Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based firm. According to the firm’s website, Ameca can answer questions and offer directions to people. The bot is able to perform such tasks using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate speech. It also has the ability to make different facial expressions, like frowning, grinning, winking, and pursing its lips.

In the video posted on Instagram, the robot can be conversing with a woman, possibly an employee of the museum. The bot assured her that it was there to help and not replace.

Ameca will be stationed outside of the ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition at the museum. The event showcases approximately 50 technological innovations “that can solve world challenges." Ameca has been said to be designed specifically as a platform for development into future robotics technologies. The website further stated: “Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction."

While the bot cannot walk at the moment, the robotics company told UK-based Daily Mail that they are working on a version that makes it walk like humans. The firm added that there are several “hurdles to overcome before Ameca can walk. Walking is a difficult task for a robot, and although we have done research into it, we have not created a full walking humanoid."

The engineering firm has not revealed to the public just how much cost was involved to create Ameca as the project is “still in development." The robot, however, is available to be rented for events or exhibitions such as the one in Dubai, UAE. According to a Daily Mail report, a video last week showed the robot mimicking the facial expressions of researchers with near-perfect accuracy.

