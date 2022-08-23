Humans Dressed Up as Sheep in France Contest is the Weirdest Thing You'll See on Internet

The internet has brought together people from all over the world which makes us familiar with all sorts of bizarre things that go on around. A recent video that is going viral on social media has highlighted a weird contest in which humans dress up as sheep and imitate their behaviour on a field. Now, a video is garnering a lot of attention and funny reactions from the netizens.

“The sheep human Contest in France. This is the festival I need right now," the Tweet read. The video accompanying the tweet has received over 6 million views so far.

Advertisement

In the 13-second clip, several humans wearing sheep costumes can be seen running through what seems like a sheep’s pen. All of them are moving here and there half bent, in order to imitate a sheep’s walk. A human sheep comes close to the camera and goes “baa baa", producing the animal’s sound. The green pen is covered with wooden fences, on the other side of which are a lot of onlookers.

It is unclear what actually is going on in the video if it is a festival or a contest or if it has its origins in France. But nonetheless, it has managed to catch people’s interest.

“Wow I can’t unsee this", said a user.

“Omg never heard of that, but I am not sure I want more details," another user commented.

Giving some insights on its origin, a person pointed out, “This wasn’t recent. That was the work of a Canadian dance troupe back in 2017."

Advertisement

In 2017, a video of a flock of humans wearing costumes and acting as sheep doing their regular activities had gone viral on Facebook. The video had crossed 11 million views before it was taken down. It was said to be a performance by Toronto-based dance company Corpus which is known for its comedic choreography. This kind of performance is called “Les Moutons" and “Transhumance".

Advertisement

While this video might or might not have been from France, the country is actually home to a similar festival. La Pourcailhade is a pig festival celebrated in Trie-sur-Baise in France. It includes events like the best pig outfit competition or a piglet race. In the noisy ‘Cri de Cochon’ event, people compete with each other by letting out a pig’s oink or a squeal.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here