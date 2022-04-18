'Humbling': IAS Officer Shares Video of Family Working in Sync to Set up Fruit Shop

A video has gone viral on the internet and it will only inspire you to support small vendors and enterprises. By purchasing from small outlets, family-run businesses, or roadside shops, you are not just supporting a dream but along the way – you are also making a difference in their lives. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video that featured members of a family setting up their watermelon shop late at night. In the clip, a group of three adults is seen efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop. They were also accompanied by two children who can also be seen working in almost synchronized steps.

Watch the clip here:

Tweeting the video, Sahu wrote, “Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season." The IAS officer mentioned that it is always “humbling to see small vendors and businesses working hard to earn their livelihood." She further urged people to not bargain with small vendors to save a few bucks, instead, one should give them their due.

The video has amassed over 40,000 views, thousands of likes, and tons of comments.

Netizens also shared how bargaining with local vendors or small businesses is unethical.

“Very rightly pointed, never bargain for few buck," a user tweeted, while another suggested the IAF Officer “make proper supply chains as per quality of watermelon" to help small-scale businesses.

“True.. always give what they ask if they are farmers but always bargain if he is a middleman and not a farmer," a third opined.

“The product to be sold is perishable, seasonal and above all, the shops are housed in temporary shelters. We have to support them by not wasting time on bargaining," another wrote.

What do you think about the video?

