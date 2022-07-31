Hundreds of Kate Bush Fans in Red Dresses Gather to Dance on 'Most Wuthering Heights Day'

The Kate Bush fandom is coming out of the woods and it’s a glorious sight. For the singer’s birthday on 30th July, an annual ‘The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ is celebrated every year, reports The Independent. This year, fans dressed up in red like Bush in her song Wuthering Heights and gathered together to dance to the hit in various locations like Sydney and Edinburgh. Cologne, Berlin and Atlanta were also set to celebrate. The best part? It was all for a good cause. The Sydney event was not-for-profit and raised funds for the Women’s Legal Service NSW.

Visuals of Kate Bush fans dancing have been going viral on social media.

The Kate Bush birthday celebration by fans occurred after a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The singer’s resurgent popularity is not least due to the fact that the smash-hit series Stranger Things featured her song Running Up That Hill, sending it soaring to the tops of charts.

In an interview, Bush decoded the meaning of the song for her listeners. The artist was quoted as saying, “Some think it’s about literally running up a hill, but it’s not." She further mentioned that she has never even seen a hill “let alone run up one."

It has been uploaded by Twitter user Keaton Patti. The interviewer was unable to comprehend that Bush had never seen a hill, therefore, he asked her to take a look at one outside the window, to which she replied, “I won’t be doing that. Please continue the interview without any more hill questions."

