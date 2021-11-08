Hundreds Toss Cow Dung at Each Other in Karnataka Village For 'Gorehabba' Festival

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village’s local ritual to mark the end of Diwali festival. Similar to Spain’s “La Tomatina" — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of cow dung. The Gorehabba festival begins with the afternoon collection of “ammunition" from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual. After that, the dung is dumped in an open area — with men and boys wading in to prepare their weapons for the battle ahead.

“If they have a disease, it will get cured," said Mahesh, a farmer at Saturday’s festival. In Hinduism, the cow is a sacred symbol of life and the earth, and for centuries Hindus have used cow dung for prayer rituals.

Advertisement

This isn’t the only festival celebrated by pelting cow dung in India. For Ugadi (Telugu New Year) in April, nearly 4,000 people from Kurnool’s Kairuppala village divided themselves into two groups and hurled cow dung cakes at each other. This happened a day after Ugadi, during a religious procession of the local deity, Lord Veerabhadra Swamy. According to local folklore, the cow dung throwing ritual known as ‘Pidakalam Samaram’ is carried out to bring in peace and harmony between different communities.

“This happens every year, every single village has a unique way of celebrating Ugadi," Kurnool SP K Fakirappa had told News18. Ugadi had coincided with India’s deadly second wave which has left thousands dead.

>(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.