Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Share Videos of Homes, Roads Wrecked by Flood Fury

Hurricane Ian has plowed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, unleashing catastrophe. It made landfall at 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT) near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported, as per Reuters. It is one of the strongest hurricanes that the US has seen in recent years. Harrowing visuals have emerged on social media as people have been left reeling under the hurricane’s fury.

Videos shared by Florida residents show doors buckling under surging waters and houses being flooded. One also showed people inside a aircraft getting rocked as the hurricane hit. Fort Myers Beach town, as reported by Reuters, was almost submerged. Sanibel Island, too, could be seen shaken by the force of gushing waters.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Ian had generated life-threatening storm surges – waves of wind-driven seawater flooding along the coast – of up to 12 feet (3.7 meters) in some places.

(With inputs from Reuters)

