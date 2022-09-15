Husband Embarrasses Wife on Her First Day at Work with a Six-foot Dolphin Plushy

There is always a tinge of nervousness on your first day at work. People tend to go the extra mile to make a good impression on their bosses. However, a woman became a laughing stock on her first day at a new job. All credits to her husband, who had sent a “surprise gift" to her office. Wondering what it may be? A huge six-foot dolphin toy. A friend of the couple, who sided with the “furious wife", narrated the incident in a Reddit post.

The Reddit user claims to have berated his friend after he sent the six-foot toy to his wife’s new office, leaving her embarrassed in front of her colleagues and senior managers, who “found zero humour in it". The man says that before she even had a chance to get to know everyone, her equals, bosses and even those she will be managing, have given her “stupid nicknames." The office staff spent the rest of the day having a good laugh “at her expense." It was obviously far from the professional first impression she hoped to make.

According to the Redditor, the dolphin was so large, that the wife struggled first to fit it in the elevator and was forced to lug it through the lobby and to the car park. Contrary to her husband’s expectations, she wasn’t happy and ended up spending the night at her parents’ house.

The common friend penned the Reddit post only to figure out whether his response to the situation was apt or not, as he stood in support of the enraged wife.

The Reddit user shared that when the husband was narrating the incident to him, he was “laughing" as he could picture her dragging the dolphin thing like a “dead body and how filthy it probably is." And the dolphin toy costs a few hundred.

When the husband – who believes the wife is being “unreasonable" as his gesture was “thoughtful" and “sweet" – vented out the incident to the Redditor, he was looking for friendly support. “But I don’t agree at all. I called him a f****** idiot for thinking this was smart," the user had said in his reply.

Now, as per the Redditor his friend “won’t pick up his phone" which has left him wondering “whether he should have just listened to him vent without giving his personal opinion."

What are your thoughts?

