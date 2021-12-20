Husband Wanted to Get Wedding Date Inked as Gift to Wife. It all Went Horribly Wrong

Couples around the globe adopt different techniques to remember important dates, especially the ones of significance to their partners. A husband recently also thought of doing something special for his wife on their wedding anniversary, but he had no idea that the entire situation would eventually result in a huge embarrassment.

The wife has now shown this embarrassing act of her husband to the entire world through a Tik Tok video.

In her video, Ashley Charlotte explained how her husband did something so embarrassing on their first anniversary itself. Ashley and her husband both planned to get tattoos done on their first wedding anniversary. The wife planned to get the first letter of her husband’s name on her ring finger. The husband wanted to get their wedding date tattooed on his hand.

While the wife’s gift came out all right, it wasn’t the case with the husband, who wanted to get the anniversary date tattooed in roman number. However, the tattoo artist wrote 11.919 instead of 1.1.19 that is January 1, 2019. By the time the husband realised, it had happened already. Now the people have been incessantly commenting on the video.

One of the users wrote that he, too, wanted to get his wedding anniversary date tattooed but now he won’t since he is scared. Another user wrote that he wanted to get his daughter’s birth date tattooed but he too is scared now.

Several users agreed that such mistakes often happen when you want to get roman numbers tattooed. Hence people should refrain from it. This video made some people change their decision about getting inked.

