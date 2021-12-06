Hyderabad Man Becomes First Dwarf Person in India to Get Driver’s License

A man, who hails from Hyderabad, has become the first dwarf person in the country to be awarded with a driving license. With a height of about three feet, Gattipally Shivpal felt the need to be self-reliant and took it as a challenge to learn driving. The resident of Kukatpally became the first individual with disability in the district to complete a degree in 2004. Commuting via public transport modes became increasingly difficult for Shivpal due to his height. Speaking to ANI, the 42-year-old explained how he would get teased by cab drivers and others, who would comment on his disability. “People used to tease me because of my height and today I am nominated for The Limca Book of Records and many others," shared Shivpal, who works at a Hyderabad-based private company.

It was when he came across a video of a dwarf man driving in America that Shivpal felt motivated, and his interest to learn driving grew stronger. Shivpal, who was enthusiastic to learn and thoroughly inspired by the video, travelled to the US to understand the mechanism.

He acquired knowledge there and used the opportunity to learn all that he needed. Shivpal then returned to Hyderabad and started putting his understanding to action. He met with a man in the city who is known to design customised cars. The car modifier helped Shivpal to implement the mechanics. The details of the car’s revamped design includes lifted seats and car pedals raised in height. This ensures some leg room for Shivpal, whose legs would now reach the pedals easily.

After getting the required modifications done to his car, Shivpal was now ready to learn driving and attain a licence. But the challenges faced by Shivpal did not end here. He approached around 120 driving schools in the city but since the transport department has certain guidelines in place for height, all of Shivpal’s pleas were rejected.

Shivpal then appealed to authorities and received a license for a duration of three months. He then gave a driving test with an official sitting next to him in a record-breaking effort. He told ANI, “Everybody has some fault in them, but finding your hidden talents and achieving them is what matters."

Shivpal, who wishes to start a driving school for the disabled next year, said, “Many short people are contacting me for driving training."

