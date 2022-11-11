Hyderabad Man Moves to Canada to Join Meta, Gets Fired After Two Days

In what comes as an upsetting incident, an Indian man moved to Canada for his job at Meta, only to find out that he is being fired. This comes in as Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta laid off more than 11,000 of its employees, meaning 13 per cent of it workforce recently. Himanshu V just relocated to Canada from India for his new Meta job.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Himanshu is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, and has previously worked at brands like GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart. “I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff," wrote Himanshu in his LinkedIn post.

He further mentioned how his heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now. “What’s next for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I’m looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India)" he mentioned further.

His post went viral immediately with tons of comments and reactions. “You are from IIT Kharagpur. Recall all your journey. You dare to open your own company much bigger than these and could have better strategic planning. With first hand experience I could say that recall your journey and believe that it is all for good. It hurt but just let it pass. I know that abroad it hurt even more when our loved one are not around. But you see how people are liking and sharing your post. Means we all care for you. You see people are hardly using Facebook now a days and even their other products so that was not a worth place for you to stay. May be it is just that destiny wanted them to file your Visa for Canada and now you will get your real task, which could be a better job or your own company," commented a LinkedIn user.

Another person wrote, “Oh God! This is brutal. So sorry to hear this. In this VUCA world, everyone should ultimately show some humanity. Don’t lose faith, Himanshu V. I’m sure you will join a new workplace soon."

Meanwhile, the layoffs come just a week after Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, laid off a large number of employees. Several job cuts have occurred at other tech firms that hired quickly during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected," Zuckerberg said in a prepared statement. “Not only has online commerce returned to prior trends, but the macroeconomic downturn, increased competition, and ads signal loss have caused our revenue to be much lower than I’d expected. I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that."

