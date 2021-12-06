Hyderabad Woman Kills Self after Fight With Husband Who Stitched Her Blouse 'Wrong'

In an unfortunate incident, a woman in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide after she had an altercation with her husband, a tailor by profession, over a blouse he had stitched for her. Reports said the woman was not happy with the way her husband had stitched the garment for her and thus an argument ensued between them. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Vijayalakshmi was found dead in the couple’s bedroom after the fight with her husband, Srinivas at the Amberpet area in Hyderabad, a report in NDTV said. The husband, Srinivas is a tailor who earns his livelihood by stitching garments for women and had also made a blouse for his wife. But Vijayalakshmi did not like the design of the blouse and told he husband to change it which he allegedly refused to do.

Srinivas reportedly removed the stitches in the blouse and in anger, told his wife to redo the blouse herself and this made Vijayalaskhmi lock herself inside a room in the house. The couple’s two children, who were at school late came back and found the inside room locked and no answer from Vijaylakshmi. Srininvas came rushing back to home after no response came from inside the bedroom and broke down the door. But it was too late and Vijayalakhsmi was found hanging dead inside.

Srinivas told cops that before this day, his wife used to lock herself inside the bedroom after arguments and thus he did not suspect anything untoward when she did the same after the fight this time. There was no suicide note found near Vijayalakshmi’s body and cops have registered a case and are probing the matter.

In an unrelated incident, a 30-year-old man named Omprakash slashed his throat and wrist with a blade in a police station in Ghaziabad after an altercation with his wife about his extra-marital affair. Omprakash’s wife had lodged a missing complaint after he did not return to home for 3 days. According to a senior police officer, Omprakash had been in a relationship with a woman from the same neighbourhood for the past 3 years and wanted to live with her. His wife had thus lodged a complaint with the cops following which he was called and then the incident took place.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

