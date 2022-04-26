'I Also Have No Lights': Goa Electricity Department's Tweet on Power Cut Goes Viral

Amid soaring temperatures, power cuts in Goa have drastically increased. The Twitter handle of the Goa Electricity Department tweeted about the same as it seemed a little frustrated over questions about the duration of the blackout. The tweets, however, have now been deleted but a Twitter user somehow managed to post a screenshot of the tweets. The Electricity Department, in the tweet wrote, “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged." On this tweet, netizens replied shockingly. “What?," wrote a Twitter user. To this the department responded, “Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any."

Many even thought that the Twitter handle has been hacked. To this the department had another response, which read, “I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note."

Advertisement

The tweets by the department have now gone viral and have been garnering attention from all across social media. One Twitter user, while sharing these screenshots wrote, “The Goa Electricity Department’s Twitter account > all other brands" Twitter accounts. “Other brands’ Twitter accounts call you bestie, Goa Electricity Department confirms

they’re not a hacker, commented a Twitter user.

Since uploaded, the image has gathered over 1K likes. “Goa Electricity Department’s Twitter is proof of why drinking on the job is *usually* frowned upon," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Interesting thread customercare with emotions which bots can never do it. So cool."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.