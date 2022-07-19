'I Am Shook': Fans Unhappy With Jennifer Lopez Changing Her Last Name to Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s weekend nuptials in Las Vegas has certainly left fans of the Bennifer couple elated. However, JLo changing her surname from Lopez to Affleck does not seem to sit well with many fans. The American singer and actress has turned her name into a brand over the years. The 52-year-old taking her husband’s surname at a time when several women are choosing to keep their original name to maintain their individuality also seems like an exception to many Twitter users.

A tweet shared by David Mack shared the screengrab of the record search system from Clark County Clerk’s Office, where the marriage was registered. The picture showed Jennifer changing her surname from Lopez to Affleck. Reacting to the news, a user tweeted, “I am shook - she took his name!”

Another user expressed their disappointment at the development and tweeted, “She literally ruined her last name. Like she really said I’m taking the Latina last name for a duck.”

“Women need to stop changing their names. I’ve been married 15 years and did not. My sister did, and then changed it back, she is still married to the same man. Keep your identity,” commented another user.

One user looked at the change from Jennifer’s professional point of view and remarked, “Why would JLo change her name? She has a whole career invested in her birth name! She needs to keep her name!”

While some thought that it would be Ben who would take Jennifer’s last name. As the comment read, “My brain immediately jumped to thinking Ben changed his first name to Jennifer instead of thinking Jennifer changed her last name.”

Jennifer and Ben registered their marriage in Las Vegas on Saturday and officially tied the knot later at Vegas' iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. Jennifer shared the news with fans on Monday through a newsletter. The couple had announced their engagement in April earlier this year.

