'I Didn't Flinch': Australian TV Presenter Backs His Son For Wearing a Dress At Award Show

Australian TV presenter, Richard Wilkins, came out in support of his son choosing to wear a dress at the 62nd Logie Awards. Richard said that he “didn’t flinch" when he saw Christian, his son, wearing a dress at the Logies. Christian Wilkins, who appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2020, received backlash online for wearing a dress at the awards. He was bombarded with comments, positive and negative, including one where a user told him his parents must be so ashamed of him. Richard, who has had a sparkling career as an entertainment reporter, in an interview with Daily Telegraph, mentioned that Christian called Richard telling him that “he was getting a bit of heat."

This is when Richard told him to send a picture of them together. He then shared that picture on social media, and in the caption, wrote, “So…to anyone who dares suggest that I am in any way ‘ashamed’ of my son Christian…for whatever reason…you are wrong!" He added that he could not be prouder. “I love you unconditionally," he wrote, ending the caption.

Karl Stefanovic, Richard’s co-host on The Today Show, said, “He is a light. A beautiful human light."

Talking about seeing Christian at the Logies, he said, “I didn’t think much of it." “It is not all my cup of tea; I could not pull it off. But he is doing it because he is having fun," he said, praising his son’s style. “I admire his bravery. He has great style. He is fashion-forward," he added.

Christian shared the interview on his Instagram and captioned it, “Well, that is just a bit cute."

The model and reality TV star has been quite bold and flamboyant with his fashion and has been quite vocal in questioning the standards of masculinity that society has set.

