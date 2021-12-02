'I Promise It'll Go Away': Joe Biden's Words of Encouragement to Girl with Stutter

A heartwarming video of US President Joe Biden boosting the morale of a little girl, who struggles with stutter, has left the netizens brimming with hope and positivity. The little girl, who goes by the name Avery is seen standing next to the US president. In the clip, Biden is seen holding her with affection and says, “I promise you it will go away if you just keep at it, okay?" The words of reassurances from Biden brought a wide smile on Avery’s face and she hugged the US president adorably. Biden also invited the little one to the White House.

The video was shared on Twitter by Rufus Gifford, who has served as the US Ambassador between 2013 and 2017 and is also a nominee for Chief of Protocol. In the Twitter post, he revealed that Avery was his niece. Posting the video, Gifford shared that his amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with stutter much of her life. “She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world," he added. Gifford expressed gratitude to the US President and stated that Avery will never forget this day.

Watch the video:

Since being shared on November 29, the video has racked up over two million views. One of the users on the microblogging site wrote, “I’m sorry, I cannot understand why anyone would hate this guy."

Some mentioned that America has a president with “compassion" while others called Biden a “decent human being." One user said, “A good man is back in the white house."

“Presidential, kind, and always willing to help. That’s how real President presents themselves! Flag of United States," another user wrote.

The US President has been quite vocal about how as a kid, he struggled with stuttering. He had also shared how he overcame it and this video gives a new perspective to it.

