'I Spy': Rare Barreleye Fish That Can See Through its Transparent Head Spotted

Last week, a team of scientists deployed Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute’s (MBARI) ROV Ventana thousands of feet beneath the surface of Monterey Bay off the coast of California to obtain footage of a fish with a bulbous, translucent head and green orb-like eyes peering out through its forehead. The fish which is a rare sighting is called the Barreleye fish or Macropinna microstoma. According to a tweet by MBARI, the researchers have only sighted the species nine times despite sending their remotely operated vehicles (ROV) on more than 5,600 dives in the fish’s habitat.

According to Thomas Knowles, a senior aquarist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the ROV was cruising at a depth of roughly 2,132 feet (650 metres) in the Monterey Submerged Canyon, one of the deepest submarine canyons on the Pacific coast. “The barreleye first appeared very small out in the blue distance, but I immediately knew what I was looking at. It couldn’t be mistaken for anything else," he told Livescience.

In 2009, the MBARI website had detailed that the eyes of the barreleye shone bright green and were visible through the translucent, fluid-filled shield that protected the fish’s head. These eyes are extremely light-sensitive and can be positioned straight up or straight ahead, towards the top of the fish’s head. Additionally, two dark-coloured capsules containing the fish’s smelling organs sit in front of the animal’s eyes.

Scientists are unable to estimate how many of these gelatinous helmet-heads floats in the depths of the ocean. However, they have gauged that the barreleye fish’s habitat is thought to extend from the Bering Sea to Japan and Baja California. The fish reside in the ocean twilight zone, which is roughly 650 to 3,300 feet (200 to 1,000 metres) below the surface. Particularly, barreleyes live about 2,000 to 2,600 feet (600 to 800 metres) below the ocean surface, near the level where the water turns completely black

