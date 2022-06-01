IAF Officer Sings National Anthem at Mt Everest Peak, Dedicates it to Freedom Fighters

Taking ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration to a new high, Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal of the Indian Air Force scaled Mt Everest earlier this month. Uniyal who is posted at Central Air Command, Prayagraj successfully summitted the highest mountain peak on May 21 and dedicated the feat to the unsung free fighters. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative commemorates 75 glorious years of Indian independence by celebrating its history, people, culture, and achievements.

In a video posted by PRO Defence, Prayagraj on Twitter, Uniyal can be seen singing the national anthem while holding the tricolour flag at Mt Everest’s peak along with his fellow mountaineers. Uniyal removes his protective mask without thinking about the difficulty of breathing in the thin oxygen cover at the top of Mt. Everest.

The video has garnered nearly 45 thousand views along with a flood of reactions on the microblogging site. “Proud of you dear Vikrant for scaling Mt. Everest the highest peak of the world and bringing glory to the family and the nation," wrote a user while resharing the video on his timeline.

“Another proud moment for Indian Air Force. Truly “Touch(ed) the Sky with Glory," read a second tweet.

Netizens were left in complete awe of Uniyal’s commitment and said that the video gave them goosebumps

PRO Defence Pune also celebrated the feat achieved by Uniyal and his fellow mountaineer. A picture of the team holding the Indian and Indian Air force flags was also shared.

Wing Commander Vikrant Uniyal began the expedition from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu with his team on April 15. Uniyal is a qualified mountaineer, trained from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen, and National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Arunachal Pradesh.

