IAS Officer Roasted for 'Distasteful' Joke on Indian Badminton Team Winning Thomas Cup

An IAS officer was panned on social media for his tweet on India winning the Thomas Cup for the first time. The Indian men’s badminton team etched their name in the history books as they won the Thomas Cup title with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in the final in Bangkok. Somesh Upadhyay took to Twitter to share a joke about the win. He posted a photo of the ubiquitous mosquito killing racquet found in Indian homes and attributed India’s victory to it.

“Indonesian are surprised how Indians got better at badminton than them:"

The joke did not sit well with netizens.

“It’s quiet Shameful that such thing are stated by an IAS officer. Jokes are good and enjoyable but this is not funny, It’s just like WOMEN winning HOCKEY because they use to give “JHAADU" in their house."

“Rightly using humor is intelligence but this right here is plain stupidity and that to coming from a beurocrate is disappointing."

“A cheap joke disrespecting our boys and coach after they had given us a historical win!"

“Tasteless and demeans #Team _India."

“Here’s a glimpse of how detrimental unchecked vanity can be. One simply refuses to acknowledge others hardwork and accomplishments. Almost an admission of weakness, which is open contempt of all those who achieve success."

“Indian’s also surprised that how you became an IAS."

India got the win over Indonesia with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances. A devastated Indonesia, the tournament’s most successful team having previously won it 14 times, could not keep pace with the fire brought by the Indian team — who joyfully rushed the court following Srikanth’s win. Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979 while Indonesia are the most successful nation in the history of the tournament, with 14 titles to their name.

