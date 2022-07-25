IAS Officer Shares His Marksheet to Encourage Kids Who Scored Less in Class 10

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results for Classes 10 and 12 were declared on July 22. Two days later, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) results were also announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Many parents are praising the performance of their children in these all-important exams on social media.

However, many parents are disappointed over the low marks of their children. Parents must realize that these results will not decide the future of their children. It is the knowledge of the child that will decide his or her fate.

IAS officer Shahid Choudhary has recently shared his Class 10th mark sheet to make this point. Choudhary, who is the secretary of the Tribal Affairs Department, shared his Class 10 mark sheet on Twitter. Going by Choudhary’s mark sheet, it is clear that he didn’t get top marks in Class 10.

Choudhary has got 70 marks in English, 71 in Urdu, and 88 in Science. But he has only got 55 marks in Mathematics and Social Studies and a total of 339 marks out of 500 marks. Choudhary gave his exam from Jammu and Kashmir State Board. Despite his average academic performance in Class 10, Choudhary still managed to become a distinguished bureaucrat. “On students’ demand, here’s my Class-X Mark-sheet which has remained “classified" since 1997," read Choudhary’s tweet.

Shahid Choudhary is an avid social media user and often shares engrossing content on Twitter. Shahid has tried to make the point that children can succeed in their life despite scoring low marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Choudhary’s tweet has gone viral and many people have relied on his tweet. Twitterati has also poked fun at his low marks in Mathematics and Social Studies.

One Twitter user even made fun of his age. Twitter user @manaman_chhina tweeted, “Ah. Class 10 in 1997? You are a baby."

Choudhary replied to this tweet by saying, “You made my day sir."

