IAS Officer Shares Photo Receiving Blessings From Elderly Woman

There’s nothing more precious than blessings from elders. An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Krishna Teja has shared a heart-melting picture on Twitter that might make you emotional. The photo, taken in his office, shows the officer sitting bowing his head down in respect while the elderly woman gives her blessings.

In the photo, Krishna Teja, who is also the District Collector of Alappuzha in Kerala, can be seen sitting in his office while an elderly woman in a blue saree can be seen putting her hand on his head to offer him a blessing. The staff standing by her also seemed delighted by the gesture of the lady as he also has a smile on his face.

The IAS officer penned the caption of the photo, “What else you need." He also added a hashtag that read: “I am for Alleppey."

The micro-blogging site users have reacted to the Twitter post. “In search of gold we lost diamonds…blessings is what we need, but money is all we want…" added one of the users.

Another wrote, “That’s what the blessings you have earned in true sense. Nothing can replace such heartfelt and priceless emotions intended/prayed for your holistic well-being."

One more person said, “A rare scene! A few are there like you who get such warm blessings from the core of the hearts of the citizens! Keep the good man within you guiding, and motivating you in your life! May God bless you! The pic says what words can’t!"

Another user mentioned, “Blessings from elders are wings, which can help us to fly above all."

Some of the users mistakenly claimed the elderly woman’s back Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which was quickly rubbished by others.

The IAS officer took charge as Alappuzha’s collector in August this year. Krishna Teja hails from Andhra Pradesh and has previously worked as Director of Kerala Tourism, Managing Director of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, and sub-collector of Alappuzha.

