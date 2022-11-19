IAS Officer Shares Video of Elephant Chewing Plastic, Netizens Angered

The growing use of plastic is becoming problematic all across the globe. It can also harm wildlife. A video which is currently going viral shows the same. Uploaded on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the video in shows an elephant eating what appears to be a plastic bag. “When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. Its a tragedy beyond measure," read the caption. The video has sparked widespread anger among netizens.

The very short 26-seconds long clip shows an elephant standing in the middle of a clearing. Just few seconds into the video, the giant picks up a piece of plastic bag with its trunk. After waving it around for a moment, the animal puts it in his mouth. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 13.5K views. “We must remember that 70% of our Indian population are poor or middle class people. If we want to make India like America, it is not possible. Who will teach basic hygiene to those poor people. They spit on the road, throw away plastic or any dirt. We cannot blame anyone," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “We are quite insensitive towards nature n take it for granted. We donot realize the harm we do daily. Either we need to mend ourselves or perish so that nature can survive freely."

“Some just throw waste just for the sake of it. We can see water bottles thrown into ponds and water bodies," commented another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter where a person can be seen riding a two-wheeler when an elephant begins to cross the road.

It ends up being a close call, as the driver manoeuvres the vehicle away at the last moment, and the elephant manages to go unscathed. While many were concerned, others were relieved for both parties. One Twitter commenter also commended the calmness of the driver. News18 could not independently establish the identity of the driver or the location of the incident.

